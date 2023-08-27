Watch Now
Man shot, killed in driveway near 91st Avenue and Van Buren Street

Posted at 12:11 PM, Aug 27, 2023
TOLLESON, AZ — Tolleson police say a man was shot and killed in a driveway Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the scene near 91st Avenue and Van Buren Street around 9:40 a.m. where a man was found with a gunshot wound in front of a home. Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is still under investigation and police say they are treating the man's death as a "potential homicide."

The victim has not been identified and police say more information will be provided at a later time.

