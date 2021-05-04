Man arrested in connection to 2011 deadly stabbing in Tolleson

TOLLESON, AZ — A Valley man has been arrested in connection to a 2011 deadly stabbing that happened in Tolleson.

Court documents say the stabbing happened around 10 p.m. on May 28, 2011, when three teens were walking in the area of 83rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road.

The group was heading home when they were approached by a white vehicle that had a group of men on board.

An investigation revealed the vehicle had previously approached the group and allegedly made threats towards them.

Police say the white vehicle eventually stopped on the roadway and the occupants began to chase the teens.

The group of men eventually surrounded one of the teens, and reportedly beat and stabbed him.

The victim, identified as a 19-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital where he later died. In court paperwork released Tuesday, police did not provide the name of the victim.

In January 2020, a DNA search led to a match of 32-year-old Freddy Martinez.

Martinez was detained by authorities on March 9, 2020.

Police say Martinez denied stabbing the victim, but later admitted to assaulting him. He added that he did arrive and leave the scene in the white vehicle seen by witnesses.

Martinez faces several charges that include first-degree murder.