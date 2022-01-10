Teen arrested after making threats toward West Point Elementary School in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ — A teenager was arrested Monday morning after reportedly making threats toward a Surprise elementary school.

Police say a 14-year-old West Point Elementary School student is accused of posting threatening messages online stating, in part, they would "shoot up the school."

A Dysart Unified School District official reported the messages to Surprise Police Department.

Police say there is no threat to the school at this time.

The teen was identified, arrested, and booked into the Durango Juvenile Detention Center on one count of interference with an educational institution, and one count of making a terrorist threat.

"This type of activity is not funny, it's not a joke or a prank," Surprise Police Chief Benny Pina said. "Threats of violence against our schools will not be tolerated, if you make a threat against our schools we will find you, and you will be arrested."

Anyone with more information on the incident is asked to contact the police at 623-222-4000 or by emailing crimetips@surpriseaz.gov.