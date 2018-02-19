"Swim With Your Clothes on Week" kicks off in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ - Happening all week, kids are swimming with their clothes on, but there's a reason behind it.

"Swim With Your Clothes On Week" is an entire week of water education for kids, geared at teaching them how it would feel to be in the water with your clothes on.

From February 19 through February 25 the Aqua-Tots, Surprise and Peoria locations will host classes where swimmers as young as four months will get in the water with their clothes on.

The goal is to familiarize children with the extra weight and feeling if they suddenly fell into the water clothed.

Children will also learn how to turn on their back and breathe while calling for help. Along with how to pull themselves out of the pool safely and what to do if they see someone in the water in trouble.

For more information about Aqua-Tots and Swim With Your Clothes On Week, click here or call 623-455-5571.

Aqua-Tots in Surprise is located at 13833 West Bell Road, Ste. 104.