"Swim With Your Clothes on Week" kicks off in Surprise

John Trierweiler
8:31 AM, Feb 19, 2018
2 hours ago
surprise | west valley

Aqua Tots is offering a 30 minute swim lesson.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SURPRISE, AZ - Happening all week, kids are swimming with their clothes on, but there's a reason behind it. 

"Swim With Your Clothes On Week" is an entire week of water education for kids, geared at teaching them how it would feel to be in the water with your clothes on. 

From February 19 through February 25 the Aqua-Tots, Surprise and Peoria locations will host classes where swimmers as young as four months will get in the water with their clothes on. 

The goal is to familiarize children with the extra weight and feeling if they suddenly fell into the water clothed.

Children will also learn how to turn on their back and breathe while calling for help. Along with how to pull themselves out of the pool safely and what to do if they see someone in the water in trouble. 

For more information about Aqua-Tots and Swim With Your Clothes On Week, click here or call 623-455-5571.

Aqua-Tots in Surprise is located at 13833 West Bell Road, Ste. 104.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Your Region News
West Valley Phoenix Metro Southeast Valley Northeast Valley Northern Arizona Central/Southern AZ