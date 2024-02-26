Surprise, Scottsdale residents getting the most out of their income, data analysis shows

SURPRISE, AZ — Good news if you live in Surprise or Scottsdale — data shows you might be getting the most out of your income.

According to a recent RentCafe analysis, Surprise was the #2 city where residents have the best balance among rent, utilities, and daily expenses.

“This is where the median income could cover four average monthly rents — a rarity among all 189 cities we analyzed (and possible in only five other locations),” the RentCafe report states. “Furthermore, the annual wages in Surprise were almost double the national benchmark.”

Surprise sits just behind Sunnyvale, California.

Further down the list, but still in the top 10, you’ll find Scottsdale at #7.

“Renters here could benefit from a median annual income of $82,865 — the eighth-highest in the U.S. — and a monthly price of essential items and services that's in line with the average at $1,087,” RentCafe said.

To see the other cities around the country where you can “get the most bang for your buck,” click here.