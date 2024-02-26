Watch Now
NewsWest Valley NewsSurprise News

Actions

Surprise, Scottsdale residents getting the most out of their income, data analysis shows

Surprise sits just behind Sunnyvale, California
Election 2020 America Disrupted Suburbs Photo Essay
Dario Lopez-MIlls/AP
A cactus rises from the back of a home in a middle-class neighborhood in Phoenix, Ariz., on March 9, 2020. Before the pandemic crashed the economy, one of the challenges for Republicans was that the strong economy brought more educated Democrats into the Phoenix suburbs. This diluted the GOP's potency as moderate Democrats became appealing to voters who could not find a home in Trump's anti-immigration and pro-gun party. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-MIlls)
Election 2020 America Disrupted Suburbs Photo Essay
Posted at 10:26 AM, Feb 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-26 12:26:23-05

SURPRISE, AZ — Good news if you live in Surprise or Scottsdale — data shows you might be getting the most out of your income.

According to a recent RentCafe analysis, Surprise was the #2 city where residents have the best balance among rent, utilities, and daily expenses.

“This is where the median income could cover four average monthly rents — a rarity among all 189 cities we analyzed (and possible in only five other locations),” the RentCafe report states. “Furthermore, the annual wages in Surprise were almost double the national benchmark.”

Surprise sits just behind Sunnyvale, California.

Further down the list, but still in the top 10, you’ll find Scottsdale at #7.

“Renters here could benefit from a median annual income of $82,865 — the eighth-highest in the U.S. — and a monthly price of essential items and services that's in line with the average at $1,087,” RentCafe said.

To see the other cities around the country where you can “get the most bang for your buck,” click here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo