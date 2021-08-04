Surprise PD situation prompts school 'precautions' near Bell Road and Loop 303

SURPRISE, AZ — A police investigation in the northwest Valley has prompted precautionary actions at nearby schools.

Surprise police say around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to an address near Bell Road and Loop 303 for reports of a strange man in a backyard.

Authorities say a woman called 911 and reported a man was armed, however police have not been able to confirm that.

No injuries have been reported.

Surprise police are working to communicate with the man, who may be inside a home.

Nearby schools including, Paradise Honors Elementary School, took precautions in accordance with their policies. Those precautions have since been lifted.

Everyone is asked to avoid the area as police continue their investigation.