SURPRISE, AZ - 163rd Avenue is closed for an unknown amount of time at Grand Avenue following a serious crash involving a truck and a train.

Surprise Fire officials say two people were injured in the wreck, one with serious injuries and the other had minor injuries.

163rd Avenue at Grand will be closed for a significant amount of time due to an injury accident. Please use alternate routes. Thank you! — Surprise Police Dept (@Surprise_PD) February 3, 2018

Officials say the railroad will be shut down for about six to eight hours.

ABC15 has a crew on scene and will provide updates once more information becomes available.