Surprise police search for missing children and biological mother

Surprise police are searching for a woman and two young children who have been reported missing.

Officials say the children are believed to be with their biological mother, 36-year-old Desiria Bell.

According to police, Bell has no custodial rights to 3-year-old Kross Cain and 9-year-old Zhariel Cain.

Both children were last seen with Bell on March 26 around 1 p.m. near Cotton Lane and Bell Road.

Police say Bell may be driving a black 2005 Mazda 6s with Indiana license plate ZSY365.

Anyone with information is asked to call local law enforcement or Surprise police at 623-222-TIPS or 623-222-4000 or email CrimeTips@surpriseaz.gov and reference report number #230305213.

