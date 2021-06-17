Surprise police investigating shooting Thursday afternoon; suspect 'at large'

SURPRISE, AZ — The Surprise Police Department is investigating a reported shooting Thursday afternoon and said the suspected shooter is on the run.
In a tweet, Surprise police said the shooting happened near 115th Avenue and Bell Road and referred to it as an "active police situation." The suspected shooter might be driving a white VW Tiguan, police said.
Details on the shooting, such as what led up to it, a possible suspect description, or if anyone was injured were not immediately released.
ABC15 has reached out to Surprise police for more information.
ACTIVE POLICE SITUATION - Shooting near 11400 W Bell Road - suspect at large - possibly driving a white VW Tiguan— Surprise Police Dept (@Surprise_PD) June 17, 2021
This is a developing story. Stay with ABC15 for the latest updates.