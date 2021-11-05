Watch
Surprise police investigating shooting near Greenway and Reems roads

Posted at 2:37 PM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 17:52:47-04

SURPRISE, AZ — Police say a woman has been hospitalized after she was shot near Greenway and Reems roads Friday.

Police say officers responded to a call of a shooting near the area.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a woman with a gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to a hospital for treatment but her condition was not revealed.

Authorities believe the incident was contained in a single home. It is not believed to be a random act of violence nor is believed there is an active threat to the community, police said.

Aerial video from the scene showed a large police presence surrounding a home in the area.

