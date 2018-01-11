Surprise man reports shady tactics from Valley Delivery

SURPRISE, AZ - A homeowner in Surprise said fake delivery people have been hounding him to the point of violence.

ABC15 has reported quite a bit on the shady tactics used by Valley Delivery. It's a company that's not actually delivering packages, but rather delivery notices aimed at data mining, according to the company's fine print.

Dave Sollis said a fake delivery man visited his home at around 5 a.m. one day, leaving a fake delivery notice. Sollis looked up Valley Delivery online and decided it wasn't a legitimate delivery company.

"I think it's a big scam," said Sollis.

A week later the driver came back to post another delivery slip on Sollis' door. This time it was 10 a.m. and Dave was awake and decided to chase the man down.

"Chased him about a mile, mile and a half down the road and there I confronted him and a lot of bad wording being used and [him] telling me he can do what he needs to do. I tell him don't come near my property again, that you guys are a scam," said Sollis. "Eventually [he] pulled a little pistol out at me, pointed it at my head and said, 'get out of here."'

Valley Delivery has done business under several different names. They have a bad record with the Better Business Bureau and have been the target of past ABC15 reports looking into their shady marketing practices.

Surprise police said they are actively investigating the incident with Sollis. However, police also said they haven't made any arrests because they're getting conflicting stories from the two men and no witnesses.