Surprise man arrested after zip-tying dog's mouth shut; 10 dehydrated puppies also found

SURPRISE, AZ — Surprise police have arrested a 41-year-old man after a dozen dogs were found without water and one was found with a zip-tied snout.

Officers were called to an apartment complex near Bell Road and El Mirage Road Thursday after receiving reports of animal cruelty.

A witness said a man had zip-tied his adult dog’s mouth shut and that it had happened several times over the last couple of weeks.

Investigators executed a search warrant and found 10 other puppies without access to water. They were all suffering from dehydration.

A second adult dog was also recovered from the home and was taken for immediate treatment due to its emaciated condition.

The man, Levi Lewis, was arrested and booked into jail on one count of felony animal cruelty and 10 counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty.