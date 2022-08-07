Person in custody after standoff situation in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ — Police say a person has been taken into custody without incident after a standoff situation in Surprise.

Surprise police say it started just before 11 a.m. when they received multiple calls about shots fired near Bell Road and N.R.H. Johnson Boulevard.

When police arrived, they found a man had been shot, and another had fled the scene.

Officers were able to narrow down a residence where they believe the shooter is located, and police say they secured the area.

An ABC15 crew on scene says the secured area is roughly a half block away from the scene of the shooting and is describing the situation as a standoff.

While it's unclear if the suspect is in custody, police added they do not believe there is any threat to the community.

The victim was taken to a hospital, but his condition is not known.

Police believe the shooting was not random, and both the suspect and victim knew each other.

The identities of the suspect and victim have not been released. Police have also not released any details on what led up to the shooting.

This incident is still under investigation.