Silver Alert issued for missing 11-year-old from Surprise, Cadience Barrett

SURPRISE, AZ — A Silver Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old boy reported missing from Surprise.

Cadience Barrett was last seen near Bullard Avenue and Bell Road around 4 a.m. Saturday, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Barrett reportedly has a condition that may make it difficult for him to find his way home.

Surprise police say Barrett was last seen wearing a black hat, navy blue shirt with Snoopy on it, dark shorts, and a black backpack.

He is said to be 5 feet, 2 inches tall, and 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.