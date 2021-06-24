Authorities investigating shooting involving MCSO deputy near Loop 303 and Grand Avenue

SURPRISE, AZ — Authorities are investigating a shooting involving a Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputy in Surprise Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. near Loop 303 and Grand Avenue.

Surprise resident Kyle Davis, sent ABC15 videos and pictures from when the incident first started. You can see several Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies walking around - some with guns in hand, protective shields, and wearing bulletproof vests.

Davis says he could see deputies surrounding a vehicle that was smashed up. He says they did a good job of keeping the public safe.

Grand Ave (US 60) was temporarily closed westbound and eastbound at Loop 303 while police worked to clear the scene.

This is an active investigation.