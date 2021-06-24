Watch
Authorities investigating shooting involving MCSO deputy near Loop 303 and Grand Avenue

Traffic blocked for hours near US 60 and Loop 303 during the investigation.
Posted at 10:22 PM, Jun 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 01:42:41-04

SURPRISE, AZ — Authorities are investigating a shooting involving a Maricopa County Sheriff's Deputy in Surprise Wednesday night.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. near Loop 303 and Grand Avenue.

Surprise resident Kyle Davis, sent ABC15 videos and pictures from when the incident first started. You can see several Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies walking around - some with guns in hand, protective shields, and wearing bulletproof vests.

Davis says he could see deputies surrounding a vehicle that was smashed up. He says they did a good job of keeping the public safe.

Grand Ave (US 60) was temporarily closed westbound and eastbound at Loop 303 while police worked to clear the scene.

This is an active investigation. Stay with abc15.com for updates.

