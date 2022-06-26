Reported fatal wrong-way crash on U.S. 60 in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ — One person is dead after a reported wrong-way crash on U.S. 60 in Surprise.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, troopers investigated a two-vehicle crash with one person killed around midnight Sunday on U.S. 60 eastbound near Deer Valley Road.

Initial reports DPS received were for a wrong-way crash, and soon after there were reports of a crash.

There is no word on any other injuries. Officials have not identified the person killed.

The crash is under investigation.