SURPRISE, AZ - Officials located a puppy in a dumpster in Surprise on Thursday.

Surprise police said the department’s Animal Care and Control Unit responded to a call about a puppy in a plastic bag inside of a dumpster near Litchfield and Greenway roads.

According to police, the puppy was in a state of neglect when found and was transported for treatment.

Arrangements are being made with the Arizona Humane Society to put the dog up for adoption once it is healthy enough to leave treatment.

If you have any information about this incident call Surprise police at 623-222-8477. Please reference incident number 180102249 when calling.