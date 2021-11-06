Police searching for missing elderly man last seen in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ — Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing elderly man who was last seen in Surprise early Saturday morning.

Leslie Troutman, 81, was last seen at 1 a.m. near Reems Road and Grand Avenue, police say.

Troutman is described as a white man, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall,170 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and it is unknown if he was wearing pants or shoes at the time he left.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surprise police at 623-222-4000, or 623-222-TIPS (8477), or email crimetips@surpriseaz.gov.