Watch
NewsWest Valley NewsSurprise News

Actions

Police searching for missing elderly man last seen in Surprise

items.[0].image.alt
Surprise Police Department
thumbnail_image004.jpg
Posted at 10:23 AM, Nov 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-06 13:26:02-04

SURPRISE, AZ — Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing elderly man who was last seen in Surprise early Saturday morning.

Leslie Troutman, 81, was last seen at 1 a.m. near Reems Road and Grand Avenue, police say.

Troutman is described as a white man, about 5 feet, 9 inches tall,170 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and it is unknown if he was wearing pants or shoes at the time he left.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Surprise police at 623-222-4000, or 623-222-TIPS (8477), or email crimetips@surpriseaz.gov.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV