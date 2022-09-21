Police Make 21 Arrests in Child Sex Trafficking Operation

SURPRISE, AZ — More than 20 people have been arrested after a child sex trafficking operation in Surprise.

The Surprise Police Department recently conducted the operation called "Back to Skool" with help from the Scottsdale, Goodyear, Peoria and Glendale police departments, Homeland Security, U.S. Marshals, and the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

It was a Valleywide undercover operation that targeted child sex crimes and human trafficking.

In total, 21 people were arrested.

During the operation, undercover detectives placed ads on websites commonly sought out by suspects seeking illegal sex acts, said officials with the Surprise Police Department.

