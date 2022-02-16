Police: Armed man remains inside home in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ — Surprise police say an hours-long standoff continues Tuesday.

Police say an armed man has barricaded himself inside his home since 8 a.m. near West Greenway Road and North Cotton Lane.

The Surprise Police Mobile Command Center remains about a half-mile away from the scene.

Police say a neighbor called 911 saying a man was waving around a large hunting knife at people in cars.

Officials say that man eventually went back inside his home when more officers arrived. They believe he is the only person inside.

Police tell ABC15 they have dealt with this man multiple times in the past. They believe he is struggling with a mental health crisis and there’s at least one gun in his house.

Sgt. Tommy Hale with the Surprise Police Department says, "I can tell you that we've had at least 10 incidents from January, involving this individual and different misdemeanor acts or just different outlandish behavior that has concerned the community.”

Several agencies and their tactical teams have been at the command center assisting Surprise police.

The agencies are taking turns negotiating with the man to ensure the situation ends peacefully. Many of these officers are trained in crisis prevention.

Officials have not released the man’s identity.

This situation comes on the heels of the ambush and shooting incident that happened Friday with Phoenix Police where nine officers were injured.