SURPRISE, AZ - Two guns were found inside a man's car after he was detained for trespassing at the Ottawa University campus in Surprise on Tuesday morning.

Surprise police Sgt. Tim Klarkowski said officers responded to the campus near Greenway Road and Civic Center Drive after receiving reports of a trespasser who was "behaving suspiciously."

Police made contact with the suspect, a man in his 30s, and detained him without incident.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the man had at least two handguns inside his vehicle.

Klarkowski said the students and staff were evacuated out of an abundance of caution, and officers did a security sweep of the campus. No suspicious items were discovered during the sweep.

Misdemeanor trespassing charges are pending in the case and police are continuing to investigate the man's reason for being on campus, Klarkowski said.