Ottawa University, with rapidly growing West Valley campus, names new president

Jim Poulin/Phoenix Business Journal
Ottawa University's building on 25th Avenue between Peoria and Dunlap Avenues in Phoenix.
Posted at 8:43 AM, May 03, 2021
Kansas-based Ottawa University, which has a fast-growing campus in Surprise, has named a new president and CEO to succeed Chancellor Kevin Eichner who is set to retire this summer.

William Tsutsui will become president and CEO effective July 1, the university announced Friday. Eichner will continue to serve the university as chancellor emeritus through his contract period ending June 30, 2022.

Ottawa University’s Board of Trustees announced in January that it had hired the firm of EFL Associates to conduct a nationwide executive search for Eichner’s replacement well ahead of his official retirement.

Tsutsui has most recently been on sabbatical as the Edwin O. Reischauer Distinguished Visiting Professor at Harvard University. Prior to that, from 2015 to 2019, Tsutsui was president and professor of history at Hendrix College, a top-tier national liberal arts college in Conway, Arkansas.

