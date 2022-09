SURPRISE, AZ — A teen is dead and another is injured after an ATV crash near 179th Avenue and Deer Valley Road Monday.

Just after 2:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area where Surprise police say two 16-year-olds were involved in a rollover crash.

Officials say one female teen was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the male teen died.

The investigation remains ongoing.