One dead after house fire early Sunday morning in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ — One person is dead after a house fire early Sunday morning in Surprise.

Surprise fire officials say they were called to the home near the Loop 303 and Grand Avenue.

When fire crews arrived, they found the home fully engulfed with flames shooting through the roof.

Firefighters were not able to go into the home until the blaze was extinguished because of the intense flames.

When first responders were able to enter the home, they found one person who had died in the fire.

That person has not yet been identified.

No firefighters were hurt battling the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet clear, but it is under investigation.