Minor hospitalized, woman arrested after police find drugs in Surprise hotel room

SURPRISE, AZ — A minor was taken to a hospital after police found drugs in a hotel room.

On Wednesday, emergency crews responded to a 911 call for a minor who was unresponsive in a hotel room near El Mirage and Bell roads in Surprise.

When officers with the Surprise Police Department arrived they found illegal drugs and apparent drug use in the hotel room.

Because of the potential danger of the drugs, police called for a HAZMAT unit.

Police say they initially identified the drugs found as small quantities of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Two adults and their children were found to be staying in the room.

The Department of Child Safety was alerted and took custody of two remaining children.

The juvenile male, a third child, that was unresponsive was taken to a hospital where his condition is said to be non-life-threatening.

Surprise police say it's unknown if the minor's medical condition is related to the drugs found in the room.

A woman was arrested in connection to the illegal drugs, however, the investigation remains ongoing.