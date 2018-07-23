MCSO: Woman wrecks, shoots at deputies in Waddell

WADDELL, AZ - A woman is in custody after crashing her vehicle in Waddell and then shooting at responding emergency crews overnight.

Maricopa County Sheriff's officials say the woman's vehicle crashed off the road near Perryville Road and Olive Avenue. When MCSO deputies and fire personnel arrived, the woman began shooting toward them into a neighborhood.

A Tactical Operations Unit locked down the area and took over the situation after first responders safely backed off of the situation.

MCSO says the woman repeatedly failed to follow commands and was standing in the middle of the road when they deployed a K-9 that helped take her into custody.

The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials do not know whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the incident and the investigation is still ongoing.

Avoid the area as there are road restrictions for the investigation.

No further information has been released. Stay with ABC15 for more information.