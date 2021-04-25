Watch
MCSO: 2 kids, 2 adults hurt after car crashes into Circle K in Surprise

Vehicle into Circle K in Surprise
Posted at 7:20 PM, Apr 24, 2021
SURPRISE, AZ — Four people, including two young children, were rushed to the hospital after they were struck by a car that crashed into a Circle K in Surprise Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to the store near 114th Avenue and Bell Road around 6:30 p.m.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the car was driven by an adult male accompanied by an adult female passenger.

MCSO says the man was parked in the spot directly in front of the store, backed into the front door about six feet, hit multiple people and then pulled out.

Deputies say the couple did not sustain any injuries.

MCSO officials say two kids, ages eight and five, and two adults suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

It is unknown at this time if speed and or impairment were involved.

