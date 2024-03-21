MCSO: 16-year-old hospitalized after being shot in Surprise near 114th Avenue and Bell Road

SURPRISE, AZ — A 16-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Surprise Wednesday night.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened at a home near 114th Avenue and Bell Road around 9:15 p.m.

A caller told police dispatchers that a teenager had been shot, and when officers arrived at the scene, they found a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound.

The teen was taken to a hospital for treatment.

MCSO said the suspect, or suspects, involved in the shooting are outstanding as of Thursday morning.

No further information was immediately available.