Watch Now
NewsWest Valley NewsSurprise News

Actions

MCSO: 16-year-old hospitalized after being shot in Surprise near 114th Avenue and Bell Road

Suspect or suspects involved are outstanding, MCSO says
A 16-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Surprise Wednesday night.
Posted at 8:05 AM, Mar 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-21 11:09:07-04

SURPRISE, AZ — A 16-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Surprise Wednesday night.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened at a home near 114th Avenue and Bell Road around 9:15 p.m.

A caller told police dispatchers that a teenager had been shot, and when officers arrived at the scene, they found a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound.

The teen was taken to a hospital for treatment.

MCSO said the suspect, or suspects, involved in the shooting are outstanding as of Thursday morning.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo

Record and watch live TV, subscription-free with Tablo