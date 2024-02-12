Watch Now
Man shot and killed after argument in Taco Bell drive-thru line in Surprise

Police say the person killed had approached the other vehicle while pointing a gun
Posted at 2:58 PM, Feb 12, 2024
SURPRISE, AZ — A man shot and killed another man after an argument in a Taco Bell drive-thru Sunday morning, according to Suprise police.

Surprise police say the incident happened Sunday morning around 1:30 a.m. in the restaurant parking lot near Prasada Parkway and Waddell Road.

According to police, the incident started as an argument between people in two vehicles in the drive-thru lane. One person, Adrian Garduno, got out of his vehicle and approached the other vehicle while pointing a gun at the people inside.

A man in that vehicle then pulled out his own gun and fired shots at Garduno, hitting him several times.

Police say the shooter stayed on scene and cooperated with investigators. He was later released without charges.

The case will be forwarded to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review.

