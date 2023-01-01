Watch Now
Man dead, woman arrested after allegedly causing two crashes in Surprise

Posted at 1:06 PM, Jan 01, 2023
SURPRISE, AZ — A woman has been arrested after allegedly causing two crashes, killing one person, early Sunday morning in Surprise.

Just before 2 a.m., police were called to the area of Bell and Reems roads for a multi-vehicle crash.

An investigation revealed that a 29-year-old woman struck her vehicle into the back of another vehicle while driving westbound on Bell Road, which sent that vehicle into a tree.

The driver, identified as 57-year-old Daniel Duran, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman continued driving, sideswiping another vehicle and hitting a tree in the median.

Officers found the woman in her vehicle, refusing to get out, according to Surprise police.

A BAC test revealed that the woman was intoxicated to almost three times the legal limit, police say.

The woman was arrested on multiple charges, including manslaughter and DUI.

