Man dead, woman arrested after allegedly causing two crashes in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ — A woman has been arrested after allegedly causing two crashes, killing one person, early Sunday morning in Surprise.
Just before 2 a.m., police were called to the area of Bell and Reems roads for a multi-vehicle crash.
An investigation revealed that a 29-year-old woman struck her vehicle into the back of another vehicle while driving westbound on Bell Road, which sent that vehicle into a tree.
The driver, identified as 57-year-old Daniel Duran, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman continued driving, sideswiping another vehicle and hitting a tree in the median.
Officers found the woman in her vehicle, refusing to get out, according to Surprise police.
A BAC test revealed that the woman was intoxicated to almost three times the legal limit, police say.
The woman was arrested on multiple charges, including manslaughter and DUI.