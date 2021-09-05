K9 officer helps DPS arrest wrong-way driver on Loop 303

SURPRISE, AZ — A driver is facing charges after going the wrong-way on Loop 303 in Surprise.

Just before midnight Saturday, troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety were alerted of a driver traveling in the wrong direction on Loop 303.

Troopers located the vehicle, which was in the lanes of travel, and "intervened" by disabling it near Waddell Road.

Video from the scene shows the vehicle with damage to its side. DPS did not clarify if the damage was caused when troopers "intervened."

Officials said the driver was not compliant and refused commands from officers. At that point an outside agency utilized a K9 officer to help take the suspect into custody.

The driver's name and charges haven't been announced. It's unclear if the driver was suspected of being impaired.

No injuries were reported from this incident. An investigation remains ongoing.