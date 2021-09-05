Watch
NewsWest Valley NewsSurprise News

Actions

K9 officer helps DPS arrest wrong-way driver on Loop 303

items.[0].videoTitle
A driver is behind bars after going the wrong-way on Loop 303 in Surprise. DPS stopped the driver near Waddell and used a K9 officer to arrest the suspect who was refusing officer commands.
LOOP 303 WADDELL SURRPISE WRONG-WAY DRIVER
Posted at 5:39 AM, Sep 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-05 08:46:03-04

SURPRISE, AZ — A driver is facing charges after going the wrong-way on Loop 303 in Surprise.

Just before midnight Saturday, troopers with the Arizona Department of Public Safety were alerted of a driver traveling in the wrong direction on Loop 303.

Troopers located the vehicle, which was in the lanes of travel, and "intervened" by disabling it near Waddell Road.

Video from the scene shows the vehicle with damage to its side. DPS did not clarify if the damage was caused when troopers "intervened."

Officials said the driver was not compliant and refused commands from officers. At that point an outside agency utilized a K9 officer to help take the suspect into custody.

The driver's name and charges haven't been announced. It's unclear if the driver was suspected of being impaired.

No injuries were reported from this incident. An investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Hit comedy show Seinfeld is coming to CW61 Arizona

Hit comedy show Seinfeld is coming to CW61 Arizona