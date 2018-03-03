International embezzler caught in Surprise senior community

SURPRISE, AZ - The long arm of the law is stretching from England to a Valley retirement community to catch an alleged embezzler.

U.S. Marshals arrested Michael McVay, 58, at a home in Surprise Tuesday.

McVay and a business partner were accused of racking up $350,000 in personal expenses like lavish trips, antiques, and personal trainers, then making their Natural Instinct dog food company pay for it.

Court records say the company's investors never approved the charges, and McVay is accused of altering a check register to cover up the unauthorized expenses.

A woman who answered the door at the Surprise home told ABC15, "Michael is an amazing man, and these allegations have no bearing at all, and we will fight it and be fine."

McVay is scheduled to be in a Phoenix Federal Court Tuesday for an extradition hearing to decide whether he'll be returned to England for trial.