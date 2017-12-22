Funeral held for El Mirage Officer Paul Lazinsky who died chasing suspect

SURPRISE, AZ - A veteran El Mirage police officer who collapsed and died while running after a suspect had his funeral in Surprise Thursday morning.

Services were at the Radiant Church for Paul Lazinsky, who was assisting other officers when he suffered a seizure on Dec. 12.

The 58-year-old Lazinsky was taken to a hospital, where he died.

El Mirage Mayor Lana Mook says he'll be remembered as an "exceptional officer."

"Paul was a go-to guy," Police Chief Terry McDonald said. "In the middle of the night, two or three o'clock in the morning, if you ran short and needed somebody to get out of bed and put their uniform on and come into work, Paul would do it."

McDonald went on to say that Lazinsky was liked by all.

"He was liked," McDonald said. "He was respected by everyone who came into contact with him and he will be missed."

Police officials say Lazinsky was planning to retire in about 10 months after spending 17 years with the department following 20 years in the Army.

He's survived by his wife and three children. A GoFundMe has been set up for his family.

El Mirage is about 20 miles northwest of Phoenix.