Five hurt including police officers after Surprise apartment fire

SURPRISE, AZ — Fire officials say five people were hurt including police officers after an apartment fire erupted in Surprise Monday night.

At around 6 p.m., fire crews responded to an apartment on fire near Litchfield and Bell roads.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and rescued one person from a window who suffered smoke inhalation.

The person was taken to the hospital along with four others including Surprise police officers for smoke exposure, according to officials.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

