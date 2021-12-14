Watch
NewsWest Valley NewsSurprise News

Actions

Five hurt including police officers after Surprise apartment fire

items.[0].videoTitle
Fire officials say five people were hurt including police officers after an apartment fire erupted in Surprise Monday night.
12-13 Surprise Apartment Fire.jpg
Posted at 10:15 PM, Dec 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-14 00:18:23-05

SURPRISE, AZ — Fire officials say five people were hurt including police officers after an apartment fire erupted in Surprise Monday night.

At around 6 p.m., fire crews responded to an apartment on fire near Litchfield and Bell roads.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and rescued one person from a window who suffered smoke inhalation.

The person was taken to the hospital along with four others including Surprise police officers for smoke exposure, according to officials.

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay with ABC15 as we update this developing story.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch 15 Days of Savings with ABC15 Smart Shopper!

Watch 15 Days of Savings with ABC15 Smart Shopper!