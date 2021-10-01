Carvana plans to build a restoration and storage yard on 150 acres in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ — Online car-retailer Carvana Co. will use the 150 acres it purchased in Surprise for a restoration and storage yard, NAI Horizon announced Thursday.

On Sept. 20, Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) closed on 150 acres on the northeast corner of Cactus and Litchfield Roads for $25 million from Orange, California-based Surprise/Dysart Properties LLC. Carvana also purchased a small parcel in Glendale on the corner of Loop 101 and 83rd Avenue near Bell Road.

The Surprise land sale was first reported by the Phoenix Business Journal.

Isy Sonabend, senior vice president for NAI Horizon, said Carvana could develop a building on the Surprise site and use it for light vehicle restoration and storage but didn't have further details on the company's final plans.

"There's a lot they can do with it, and it's on major streets," he said.

