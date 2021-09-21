Carvana buys 150 acres in Surprise after closing on 3 acres in Glendale

SURPRISE, AZ — Online car reseller Carvana Co., which recently sought approval from Tempe to expand its headquarters, could be adding to its portfolio by building in the West Valley.

Sources with knowledge of the deal told the Business Journal that Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) plans to purchase about 150 acres on the northeast corner of Cactus and Litchfield Roads in Surprise. The sale closed on Monday.

The land has been owned by a single-family for decades, according to city documents. Maricopa County documents list the current owner as Surprise/Dysart Properties LLC.

A Carvana spokesperson declined to comment on the sale and what the company has planned for the property.

The large piece of vacant land is known as Cactus Commerce Center, a BNSF Railway certified rail site that sits adjacent to another 150-acre certified site, Summit Business Park, and is nearby other corporate users such as Amazon, Japanese-owned IRIS USA and Southwest Products.

