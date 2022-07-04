At least one person shot in Surprise near Reems Rd and US 60

SURPRISE — At least one person was shot Sunday night near Reems Road and US-60, according to officials.

Officials believe that there was some type of altercation that led to gunfire at a house.

Police say there is no active threat to the area, but did not confirm if anyone has been taken into custody.

The shooter is said to have been known to the victims.

No information has been given on the exact number of victims or their identities.

The shooting is under investigation.

The shooting is under investigation.