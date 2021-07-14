Amber Alert issued for missing Valley woman and child

SURPRISE, AZ — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Valley woman and her daughter.

The Surprise Police Department is asking for the public's help locating Fallon Costello, a 27-year-old white female, and her daughter, 2-year-old Paytan Costello.

Surprise Police Department

Police say Costello and her daughter were last seen at their home near 99th Avenue and Greenway Road during an investigation by the Department of Child Safety (DCS).

Officials say Costello and her daughter left the home by escaping through a bedroom window.

Fallon was last seen wearing a pink top and black pants. Paytan was last seen wearing a purple nightgown.

Fallon and Paytan were then seen around noon near Reems and Greenway Road, entering into a newer model white Dodge Caravan with a sticker in the front passenger window. The license plate number is unknown at this time.

Surprise Police Department

SPD need assistance locating Fallon Costello & Paytan Costello. Fallon Costello was last seen wearing pink top/black pants. Payton/ purple nightgown.

White Dodge Caravan. sticker in the front passenger window. unknown plate.

Call local law enforcement. AMBER ALERT issued. pic.twitter.com/wMJffxdNEc — Surprise Police Dept (@Surprise_PD) July 14, 2021

Anyone with any information regarding the location of Fallon and Paytan is asked to contact the Surprise Police at (623) 222.4000, or 623.222.TIPS (8477), or email crimetips@surpriseaz.gov.

When contacting the police, reference incident number #210702647.

