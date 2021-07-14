Watch
NewsWest Valley NewsSurprise News

Actions

Amber Alert issued for missing Valley woman and child

items.[0].image.alt
Surprise Police Department
Amber Alert
Posted at 8:41 PM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 00:05:32-04

SURPRISE, AZ — An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Valley woman and her daughter.

The Surprise Police Department is asking for the public's help locating Fallon Costello, a 27-year-old white female, and her daughter, 2-year-old Paytan Costello.

Fallon and Paytan Costello

Police say Costello and her daughter were last seen at their home near 99th Avenue and Greenway Road during an investigation by the Department of Child Safety (DCS).

Officials say Costello and her daughter left the home by escaping through a bedroom window.

Fallon was last seen wearing a pink top and black pants. Paytan was last seen wearing a purple nightgown.

Fallon and Paytan were then seen around noon near Reems and Greenway Road, entering into a newer model white Dodge Caravan with a sticker in the front passenger window. The license plate number is unknown at this time.

Amber Alert Vehicle

Anyone with any information regarding the location of Fallon and Paytan is asked to contact the Surprise Police at (623) 222.4000, or 623.222.TIPS (8477), or email crimetips@surpriseaz.gov.

When contacting the police, reference incident number #210702647.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch the Suns take on the Bucks in the NBA Finals only on ABC15