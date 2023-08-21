2-year-old boy dies after being pulled from pool in Surprise on August 6

SURPRISE, AZ — A 2-year-old boy has died after he was pulled from a swimming pool in Surprise earlier this month.

On August 6, officials were called to the area of 179th Avenue and Greenway Road where they found a 2-year-old who was believed to be in the pool for about five minutes. Crews attempted resuscitation and the child was flown to the hospital in respiratory arrest.

The Surprise Police Department said on Monday that the boy died from his injuries over the weekend.

"Surprise Police Department detectives responded to the initial scene to determine what had occurred. The investigation determined this was a tragic accident," the department told ABC15 via email. "Our thoughts remain with the family during this incredibly difficult time."

The child has not been identified.