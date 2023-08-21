Watch Now
NewsWest Valley NewsSurprise News

Actions

2-year-old boy dies after being pulled from pool in Surprise on August 6

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Swimming pool side
Posted at 12:37 PM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 15:39:07-04

SURPRISE, AZ — A 2-year-old boy has died after he was pulled from a swimming pool in Surprise earlier this month.

On August 6, officials were called to the area of 179th Avenue and Greenway Road where they found a 2-year-old who was believed to be in the pool for about five minutes. Crews attempted resuscitation and the child was flown to the hospital in respiratory arrest.

The Surprise Police Department said on Monday that the boy died from his injuries over the weekend.

"Surprise Police Department detectives responded to the initial scene to determine what had occurred. The investigation determined this was a tragic accident," the department told ABC15 via email. "Our thoughts remain with the family during this incredibly difficult time."

The child has not been identified.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!