Woman with dementia, Jean Palmer, reported missing from Sun City facility

MCSO, DPS
Jean Palmer.png
Posted at 4:38 AM, Nov 08, 2021
SUN CITY, AZ — Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an 87-year-old woman reported missing from Sun City.

Jean Ann Palmer was last seen Sunday, Nov. 7 around 6:45 p.m. near 103rd Avenue and Bell Road. She was seen leaving a care facility on foot.

MCSO says Palmer has dementia and walks with a slight hunch. She does not have access to a cell phone or vehicle, and has no family or friends in the area.

She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, about 120 pounds, and has white hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MCSO at 602-876-1011.

