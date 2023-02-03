Watch Now
NewsWest Valley NewsSun City News

Actions

One dead after early morning fire in Sun City

The fire reportedly broke out in two condos near 107th Avenue and Peoria
Fire crews are battling a house fire early Friday morning in Sun City, near 107th Avenue and Peoria.
Posted at 5:10 AM, Feb 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-03 07:15:38-05

SUN CITY, AZ — One person is dead after a residential structure fire early Friday morning in Sun City.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says it happened near 107th Avenue and Peoria Avenue just after 2:15 a.m. Friday.

MCSO says when emergency responders arrived, they found two condos on fire. One was fully engulfed, while the other was partially on fire.

After firefighters put out the flames, they found someone dead inside one of the condos.

All other occupants reportedly made it out safely.

There's no word on what caused the fire. It is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV!