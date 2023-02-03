One dead after early morning fire in Sun City

SUN CITY, AZ — One person is dead after a residential structure fire early Friday morning in Sun City.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says it happened near 107th Avenue and Peoria Avenue just after 2:15 a.m. Friday.

MCSO says when emergency responders arrived, they found two condos on fire. One was fully engulfed, while the other was partially on fire.

After firefighters put out the flames, they found someone dead inside one of the condos.

All other occupants reportedly made it out safely.

There's no word on what caused the fire. It is under investigation.