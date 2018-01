SUN CITY, AZ - Two suspects are at large after they robbed a convenience store employee at gunpoint in Sun City Sunday morning, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened before 10 a.m. at a bank near 107th and Peoria avenues.

Deputies say a worker was making a night drop at the bank when two suspects in a vehicle approached the worker.

A suspect reportedly got out of the vehicle, displayed a firearm, and took money from the worker.

The victim was not hurt in the incident.

Deputies say they do not have a description of the suspects at this time.