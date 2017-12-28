MCSO: Suspected massage parlor burglar arrested in Phoenix

SUN CITY, AZ - A Phoenix man is in custody for allegedly breaking into a secure area of a Sun City massage parlor earlier this month.

Last week, the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office reached out for the public’s help identifying the unknown suspect.

After receiving multiple tips, deputies arrested 29-year-old Keith Benavidez Jr. at his home near Indian School Road and Central Avenue.

According to authorities, Benavidez walked into a Sun City massage parlor on Dec. 14 and kicked open a locked door. Once inside the room, he attempted to confront a woman but she escaped the business uninjured.

The suspect is accused of stealing more than $800 worth of items including an iPhone, cash and a day planner containing a spare car key.

A day after the burglary, an unknown man called the business and asked the employee, “Do you need your key?” The employee immediately hung up but the person called back a second time and said: “I have your key.”

MCSO was notified of the incident.

On Dec. 21, officials received an anonymous tip which led Benavidez’s arrest. The person claimed Benavidez had been bragging about the burglary.

Authorities contacted Benavidez’s probation officer who was able to confirm that Benavidez was allegedly the person seen on surveillance video burglarizing the company, officials said.

Benavidez was previously convicted of a string of robberies in Phoenix. At the time of his arrest, he was wanted on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear on a criminal damage charge in Mesa.

He is now facing several charges including burglary, unlawful entry and criminal change.