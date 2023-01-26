MCSO looking for couple missing out of Sun City West

SUN CITY WEST, AZ — Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a husband and wife who were reported missing out of Sun City West.

MCSO says 88-year-old Philip Barone and 90-year-old Sebastiana Barone were last seen at their home near Bell Road and R.H. Johnson Boulevard on Tuesday evening.

They were reported missing Wednesday night after deputies who were called to do a welfare check on them found their home was empty and unsecured.

A red Ford Taurus with Arizona license plate “LYLE1” was also missing from their home.

Philip reportedly takes medication for heart issues and it’s not known if he has his medication with him. Sebastiana is showing signs of memory loss and is believed to have left the house with her husband.

Philip was last seen wearing a baggy gray sweater, brown slacks, and a red hat.

Philip is 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and 160 pounds. He has grey hair and brown eyes. MCSO says he has left his home before without explanation to family members.

Sebastiana was last seen in a white tank top, white shorts, a blue bathrobe, and sandals. She is 4 feet, 11 inches tall, and 90 pounds.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact MCSO at 602-876-1011.