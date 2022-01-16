Watch
MCSO investigating double shooting at Sun City assisted living facility

Royal Oaks Sun City
Posted at 10:53 AM, Jan 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-16 12:57:45-05

SUN CITY, AZ — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double shooting at an assisted living facility in Sun City.

Just before 9:30 a.m. Sunday, MCSO deputies were called to the area of 99th and Grand avenues for reports of a shooting.

Two people were found with gunshot wounds. MCSO has not released the conditions of the victims, however, Sun City Fire Department officials say their crews did not treat any patients.

There are no outstanding suspects, according to MCSO.

An investigation remains ongoing.

