Man hospitalized after crash involving train in Sun City West

SUN CITY WEST, AZ — A man is injured after a crash involving a vehicle and a train in Sun City West.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies were called to the area of Grand Avenue and R.H. Johnson Boulevard for reports of a crash.

According to witnesses, the driver of the vehicle attempted to go around the railroad arms that were down when it was hit by a train, MCSO said.

The only person inside the vehicle, an elderly man, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

An investigation remains ongoing.