Family escapes house fire in Sun City West, one taken to hospital

SUN CITY WEST, AZ - A family was able to escape a house fire Friday afternoon after a fire that started in their garage spread throughout the back of their home.

Fire crews in Sun City West responded to a home on Ballad Drive near Loop 303 and El Mirage Road to find heavy smoke coming from the back of the house.

Officials say the fire started in the garage, and quickly spread to the attic in the back of the residence before crews were able to get the blaze under control.

An elderly couple, and their son who's in his 50's, live at the home and were able to make it out safely. However, the son went back into the home to retrieve the family dog and was taken to the hospital with minor smoke inhalation, officials say.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. 

