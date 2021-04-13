PD: Infant in critical condition after being left in hot car near 83rd Avenue and Camelback Road

PHOENIX — An infant was rushed to the hospital after being left in a hot car for several hours on Monday.

Police say the 4-month-old girl had been left in a car in a garage near 83rd Avenue and Camelback Road.

The child was reportedly in distress and was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say the child's mother left the girl in the car from about 8:30 a.m. until crews received the call for help around 1 p.m.

The high temperature in Phoenix Monday was 92 degrees.

The investigation is ongoing.

While temperatures have only reached the 90ºs so far this year, studies show it takes only a few minutes for the inside of a vehicle to reach dangerous temperatures.

This incident is not the first hot-vehicle incident of the year. A Valley caregiver is facing abuse charges for allegedly leaving a vulnerable adult in a hot vehicle in the parking lot of a shopping center near 44th Street and Thomas Road Saturday.

At the time of that incident, outside temperatures were about 93 degrees and the inside of the van was calculated to be between 128 and 133 degrees. Officials say the vehicle was facing north in the direct sunlight and did not have tinted windows.