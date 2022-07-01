PHOENIX — Phoenix police officers were involved in a shooting in the West Valley late Thursday night.

Officers were dispatched to an area near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road for a suspicious person. They were talking with the person in question when they heard shots being fired nearby.

As they went to investigate the gunshots, they made contact with a man with a gun. Officers gave commands for the man to drop his gun but he did not comply, leading to officers firing their weapons.

The man reportedly fled the scene and was not able to be located, but shortly after, police got a call from a nearby homeowner about a man with a gunshot wound.

Officers went to the home and found the man, who suffered a non-life-threatening injury. He was taken into custody without incident and brought to a hospital for treatment.

It’s not known whether the man was shot by officers or whether the gunshot wound was a previous injury.

Police say the initial suspicious person call and the man with the gun were not connected.

No further information about this incident has been released.