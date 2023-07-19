Phoenix Children’s to open Avondale campus, meeting needs of southwest Valley

PHOENIX — Phoenix Children’s is opening an emergency department on July 26 at its Avondale campus to help fill the need for pediatric services in the rapidly expanding southwest Valley.

In January 2023, the campus implemented a multispecialty clinic. Prior to that, the site operated primarily as an urgent care facility.

“This building was really after-hours, so the urgent care would start at 4:00 in the afternoon, run until 10:00 maybe 11:00 at night but it wasn’t really set up, it’s a first-come, first-serve model, which is what urgent care is,” Robert Meyer, the president and CEO of Phoenix Children’s told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

That left out the ability to triage patients, which is something that will change with the addition of the new emergency department.

“This is a full-service, 24/7 emergency room. It’s always open, and then the level of things that can be taken care of here is greatly expanded, because there’s full imaging, pharmacy, lab, in addition to the pediatric emergency medical doctors,” Meyer said.

